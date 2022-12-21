Kostas Tsimikas has insisted that Jurgen Klopp’s belief and trust in him have inspired him to give more and believes he has developed well during his time at Liverpool.

Tsimikas has been a more important member of the Liverpool squad this season and has emerged as an able deputy to Andrew Robertson at left-back.

He has featured 16 times in all competitions in the ongoing campaign and started four of Liverpool’s six Champions League group games.

The Greek defender believes he has improved as a player since joining Liverpool, but admitted that he never thought that he was going to get a chance to regularly prove himself in a squad of their quality.

He stressed that he always believed in himself but is clear that Klopp’s trust in him only helped him to put even more effort in order to prove himself.

Tsimikas is keen to see Liverpool win more trophies and wants to play a big part in helping them to achieve that goal.

“I feel like I’ve developed a lot as a player during my time at Liverpool”, the defender told The Athletic.

“It’s a dream for every kid in my country to play for a club like this.

“It was my dream, too, and it came true, but I never thought I could be very competitive in this team.

“When I arrived I told myself: ‘If they choose for you to be here then it’s because they see something in you, they believe I can be like them’.

“I just had to believe in myself more and work hard.

“And when someone like Jurgen Klopp believes in you and trusts you, then you want to give even more.

“My teammates also helped me a lot.

“I am very hungry for the future.

“I want to develop even more and help Liverpool win many more trophies.

“My goal is to be one of the best left-backs in the world. That’s what I’m aiming for.”

It remains to be seen whether Tsimikas starts when Liverpool take on Manchester City at the Etihad on Thursday night in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.