AC Milan have raised their contract offer to get closer to the salary demands of Liverpool target Ismael Bennacer, but more talks are expected to take place before an agreement can be reached.

The midfielder has 18 months left on his contract and is becoming an attractive prospect for a number of sides, with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool linked.

AC Milan are in talks with his representatives over a new deal and he has been tipped to prioritise signing a fresh contract over a move away from the San Siro.

His agent was at the club’s headquarters on Wednesday for talks and the meeting ended with AC Milan making an offer.

According to Italian outlet MilanNews.it, the Serie A giants have offered a deal worth €4m per season to his agent.

The midfielder’s initial demands were believed to be around €4.5m per year for a new contract.

The two parties are close but there is still no definitive agreement for Bennacer to sign a new deal.

There is optimism that an agreement will be reached but more negotiations are expected to take place in the coming weeks.

AC Milan are aware that Bennacer is a wanted man and are keen to keep him.