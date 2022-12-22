Bristol City star Alex Scott is expected to move to a Premier League club in the near future, according to CBS Sports.

The 19-year-old has already racked nearly 70 appearances for Bristol City and has been a key player for the Robins this season under Nigel Pearson.

Scott has missed just one match for Bristol City this season and has 22 starts to his name in the Championship.

The midfielder has also contributed with four assists and there is talk of Premier League clubs being interested in him.

Now, the teenage Bristol City star has been tipped to move to a club in the top flight sooner rather than later and exit the Robins.

Bournemouth are one club linked with the midfielder but it remains to be seen to which side he moves, if he indeed does.

Scott has a contract until the summer of 2025 with Bristol City, but he is now expected to be gone from Ashton Gate much sooner than that.

For now, he will be concentrating on the match against West Bromwich Albion next week, with Scott having played the full 90 minutes of Bristol City’s last five Championship games.