Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has admitted that Whites’ striker Mateo Joseph has been pushing for a spot in the first-team with his brilliant performances for the Under-21 side.

Joseph joined Leeds from La Liga club Espanyol last winter and has scored eleven goals in eight appearances for the Whites’ Under-21 side in the Premier League 2 Division 2 this season.

The 19-year-old centre forward has impressed Marsch with his performances in the youth ranks and has earned two senior outings for Leeds United this season.

Joseph has also trained with Marsch’s senior squad during the World Cup break and the Leeds boss admitted that the Spanish forward has performed admirably so far this season.

Marsch further added that the youngster is the latest in the group after Joe Gelhardt, Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto and Sam Greenwood to be pushing for a spot in Leeds’ first-team this season.

“I mentioned two weeks ago that Cree was knocking on the door, Willy, Sam Greenwood and Joffy and I think Mateo now is the next guy from the group”, Marsch said in a press conference.

“He is asking questions of myself and the staff.

“He has done really well.”

The Yorkshire outfit will resume their campaign against Manchester City on Wednesday and Joseph will be hoping to get into Marsch’s matchday squad for the game.