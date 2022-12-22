Everton boss Frank Lampard is of the view that the players and supporters can make Goodison Park a difficult place for Wolves on Boxing Day.

Lampard forged a close relationship with the fans during the previous campaign’s hardships, which has helped him gain their support even after the team’s sluggish start to the current campaign, which puts them in 17th place.

Now Everton will return to action against Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves, who are at the bottom of the Premier League table, on Boxing Day at Goodison Park.

The Toffees boss hailed the impact fans had on them during their relegation fight last season, but believes that it also depends on the Everton players to ignite the spark in the supporters.

Lampard admitted that Boxing Day games are never easy but insisted that the combined effort of his team and the Toffees faithful can make the atmosphere at Goodison Park very difficult for Wolves.

“It is a two way thing, I always say the same on that”, Lampard told Everton TV.

“It is up to the players to ignite the fans and then the fans just stick with us and help us and they do it generally good as we have seen the effect that they had, and continue to have on us, in the run of last season and the early parts of this season.

“Boxing Day is not an easy game; people are with their families and they have had Christmas Day and I think that goes for any game on Boxing Day.

“I have been old enough to have played in many games and managed in them, but we can make a combined effort as players and as fans to really create the atmosphere that makes it difficult for anybody to come.”

Last season Everton lost both home and away fixtures against Wolves and Lampard’s men will be motivated to change that on Monday.