Rangers manager Michael Beale has insisted that his side’s performances will get better but stressed that getting two wins is a major positive.

Two goals from Scott Arfield in injury time handed Rangers a dramatic 3-2 win against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Tuesday night.

Rangers scripted a similar come-from-behind win in Beale’s first game in charge last week when they beat Hibernian 3-2 at Ibrox.

The new Rangers boss admitted after the games that the performances were not up to the mark and there is more to come from the team.

He is certain that his players get into a rhythm and the performances will get better but highlighted that two wins against two of the toughest opponents in the league is a major positive.

Beale is also looking forward to welcoming several of the injured stars back into the squad in the coming months.

The Rangers boss said in a press conference: “We have done well to come back in two games.

“The players just need some time to get into the rhythm and performances will come.

“We have two games against two of the tougher opponents in the league and we have two wins so it is positive.

“We are looking forward to having everyone fit in the coming months, it has been great to see centre-backs starting to return.”

Beale will hope to see an improvement when Rangers take on Ross County at Victoria Park on Friday night.