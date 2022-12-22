Liverpool loanee Conor Bradley has admitted that adjusting to the physicality of League One has not been easy for him and stressed that in order to meet the demands of the league he has had to outsmart opponents.

The 19-year-old right-back made five appearances for Liverpool’s first team last season and provided an assist against Shrewsbury Town in an FA Cup third round tie.

Bradley signed a season-long loan deal with League One club Bolton Wanderers this season and has quickly established himself in Ian Evatt’s starting line-up.

The Liverpool loanee admitted that it was initially hard for him to adapt to the physical requirements of the division and revealed he has had to out-think opposition players, who are bigger and stronger than him, to compete against them.

Bradley further added that the way Bolton play the game greatly aided his improvement and pointed out that Evatt’s style of play enables him to advance further and find advantageous positions in the opponent’s box.

“It hasn’t been easy for me”, Bradley told The Bolton News.

“I’d guess most players in this division are bigger and stronger than I am.

“But I have had to use my brain to try and out-think some of them.

“I hope I have done that quite well so far, trying to move away from the physical part of the game and trying to be a bit smarter where I can.

“Definitely the way we play has been important.

“I can get myself into the box, get into good positions on the ball, but you have to stay switched on or otherwise you’ll just get swallowed up.”

Bradley has made 26 outings for Bolton so far this season, while scoring six goals and assisting his side five times.