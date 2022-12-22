Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has insisted he is not worried about the criticism which has been flowing his way of late.

Cowley is under big pressure at Fratton Park following a slump in form which has raised questions over whether Portsmouth can win promotion from League One this season.

The club are continuing to back their manager to turn the situation around and Cowley for his part is prepared to keep going.

The manager insists that criticism does not scare him and stressed that he has had to deal with the doubters throughout his life.

He told BBC South TV: “I’ve never been scared of criticism, my whole life people have doubted me.”

Portsmouth will be in action next away at Exeter City on Boxing Day, before then finishing off their 2022 fixture list by playing host to Ipswich Town at Fratton Park.

Pompey’s opening fixture of 2023 will see them take on a side who recently made a managerial change in the shape of Charlton Athletic.

Cowley’s men have the third worst form in League One taken over the last nine games, with just a single win.