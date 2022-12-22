Palmeiras are bracing themselves for an offer coming their way for Arsenal target Danilo in the new year.

The Brazilian club have already seen one talents sign for European giants in the form of Endrick Felipe, who will join Real Madrid.

They could be set to see another one do so as Danilo is wanted by Arsenal and they are claimed to be thinking of a January pursuit.

The 21 year-old played a key role in helping Palmeiras become the Brazilian champions of 2022, making 34 league appearances.

Now, the Brazilian club are expecting an offer to come their way for the midfielder when 2023 comes along, , according to Brazilian journalist Sandro Barboza.

The offer they are expecting is in the range of €20m to €25m and it remains to be seen if Arsenal are the ones making it.

Arsenal are suggested to have tried and failed with a bid for the midfielder in the summer window and could have more luck in the winter.

The Gunners are currently battling for the Premier League title and are tipped to add to their squad in the January transfer window to further boost their chances.