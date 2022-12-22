Barry Ferguson has urged Rangers to do everything to keep Ryan Kent as he feels the winger seems to be enjoying his football again under new manager Michael Beale.

Kent has been out of sorts this season and with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign, many expect him to move on in the summer on a free transfer.

However, Beale seems to have rejuvenated the winger and he has looked much better in the last two games, playing key roles in the wins over Hibernian and Aberdeen, respectively.

Ferguson feels Rangers must adhere to Kent’s demands and give him the contract that he wants as he remains a special player who can win games on his own.

The Rangers legend also stressed that the winger seems to be enjoying the free role Beale has given him and he loves playing under the new manager at Ibrox.

The former Rangers captain said on the Go Radio Football Show: “People might disagree with me but I think, give him what he wants.

“Ryan Kent is a special talent and especially, the way Michael Beale has been playing him.

“He has got the free role to go and roam left, right and centrally.

“He looks to me as if he is enjoying that free role.

“He is a match-winner at times.”

Beale may well be hoping to convince Kent to sign a new deal and commit his long-term future to Rangers.