Jesse Marsch has admitted that Leeds United are looking to be active in the winter transfer window and work is being done behind the scenes.

Leeds managed to recover from a very poor start to the season and get themselves out of the relegation zone before the World Cup break.

They are 15th in the Premier League table and Marsch wants reinforcements in the winter transfer window in order to avoid another relegation scrap in the latter half of the season.

The Leeds boss stressed that the club are looking to be active in the winter window and revealed that sporting director Victor Orta and chairman Andrea Radrizzani are busy behind the scenes.

But he wants to focus on the players he has and does not want to discuss any names ahead of the window.

The Leeds manager said in a press conference when asked about the January transfer window: “Obviously we are being active and Victor and Andrea are hard at work behind the scenes.

“But I want to avoid talking about it because it’s a lightning rod and we need to concentrate on our group and progress.”

Leeds did spend in the summer, but Marsch wants more quality additions as they look to avoid getting mired in another relegation dogfight this season.