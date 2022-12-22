West Ham United are pushing to keep right-back Harrison Ashby at the club amidst interest from Newcastle United, according to CBS Sports.

Newcastle wanted to sign the 21-year-old right-back last summer as well but they could not agree on a deal with West Ham.

The Hammers believe he is one of the best young talents to come out of their academy and has a big future ahead.

Newcastle remain vigilant and are still trying to snare him away from the east London club in the near future.

It has been claimed that West Ham are desperate to keep one of their best young players out of Newcastle’s clutches.

Ashby has played three times for West Ham this season but is yet to feature in a Premier League game in the ongoing campaign.

Eddie Howe is a big fan of the young right-back and is pushing Newcastle to get a deal over the line.

West Ham are hoping to convince Ashby and his camp that his best path forward is to stay at the London Stadium.

They are looking to tie him down to a new long-term contract and keep Newcastle away from signing him.