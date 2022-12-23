West Ham United manager David Moyes has admitted that currently it is not a good time to face Arsenal, instead the best hope would have been before Mikel Arteta’s appointment about three years ago.

Arteta has his Arsenal team top of the Premier League table and they won their last three games before the World Cup break.

West Ham, on the other hand, are going through a mediocre season compared to the last one, 16th in the table and in contrast to Arsenal losing their last three matches before the World Cup break.

Moyes thinks that the best time to face Arsenal would have been three years ago before Arteta’s appointment, not next week as West Ham are set to do.

The West Ham boss praised Arteta, who played under him at Everton, for going against the grain in building his strong team and picking up advice from such lauded coaches as Arsene Wenger and Pep Guardiola.

“I think the best time to face Arsenal was about three years ago, as since Mikel has come in he’s done a brilliant job!”, Moyes said in a press conference ahead of the Arsenal game.

“They’ve gone against the grain a bit and they’ve built a very good team.

“As a manager, to get players into management and see them do well is a great thrill.

“Mikel is always someone who had his own mind, had a really good career, worked under Arsene Wenger and Pep Guardiola, who is arguably the best manager of this period, so he’ll have picked up advice from them.

“He’s a very smart boy and has had that little bit of time to get through that difficult period.”

West Ham have not won against Arsenal under Arteta’s tenure, in fact losing all but one game against the Gunners during the Spaniard’s reign.