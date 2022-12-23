Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has claimed that Alexander Isak’s time out due to injury could turn out to be a positive as it has allowed him to get used to his surroundings at a new club away from the spotlight.

The Magpies splashed out a club-record fee to snare Isak away from Real Sociedad in the last summer transfer window.

The forward scored on his Premier League debut against Liverpool but he has been out of action since September due to a hamstring injury.

Howe admitted that while he is progressing well in his recovery, Isak is still not ready to return to action and indicated that he is likely to be back in the scheme of things only in January.

The Newcastle boss said in a press conference: “He’s doing well. We’re pleased with him.

“Is he going to make the next couple of Premier League games at this moment in time? I’m not sure, probably not.

“Busy January period we’ve got coming up.”

Howe admitted that he understands what it feels like to join a new club and then be out of action for months due to an injury.

He stressed that new signings are often desperate to prove their worth on the pitch early and Isak has not been able to do that.

However, the Newcastle boss believes it could also be a positive as the forward got more time to know his team-mates and the new surroundings while being away from the spotlight.

“It’s been very difficult for him.

“I had a feeling about going to a new club. I moved to Portsmouth and never played. I had feelings of guilt and letting people down.

“Mine was a really serious injury so Alex will feel those emotions in some degree. You want to prove yourself to your new club and supporters and he hasn’t been able to do that.

“There can also be are benefits to it.

“Sometimes when you’re away from the spotlight you can get to know your teammates and you can begin to feel at home.

“So when you do step on the pitch, you can be positive in your surroundings.”