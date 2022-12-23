Serie A club Torino are pushing for Leicester City star Dennis Praet, with the player also keen to move, but the Foxes are not in the mood to let him go for a reduced amount.

Praet went on loan to Torino last season and played every game for the Serie A side for which he was available and impressed in Italy.

While struggling with injuries, the midfielder made 23 appearances in Serie A and the Italian club wanted him in the summer.

That did not come to pass and he is now back with Leicester, but Torino have not given up trying to secure his signature.

Torino and their coach Ivan Juric are trying hard to get the Leicester star back to the Stadio Olimpico Grande, according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport.

Their offer for the player is €8m to take him in January, but Leicester are not willing to let him go at a discounted price.

Praet himself is doing everything he can to return to Torino but at the moment an agreement appears far off.

The Belgian star has started just two matches in the Premier League this season, though he has played most minutes of Leicester’s EFL Cup run.