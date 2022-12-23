The agent of Liverpool and Newcastle United target Youssoufa Moukoko is keen to take him to the Premier League next summer, according to The Athletic.

The 18-year-old striker has made an impact at Dortmund this season and was even part of Germany’s World Cup squad.

His contract is set to expire at the end of the season and for the moment, there is no agreement over a new deal between his representatives and Dortmund.

The Bundesliga giants want to keep the forward but it has been claimed that they are not willing to do that at any cost.

His agent is also pushing to take the young forward to the Premier League before the start of the next season.

Several Premier League teams are interested in the young forward with Liverpool and Newcastle believed to be keen.

The two English sides are said to be keeping tabs on his situation and are prepared to pounce if Dortmund failed to agree on a new deal with his camp.

The Bundesliga giants are not ready to pay anything for Moukoko as they are very conscious about their wage structure.

His agent has already claimed that Dortmund are yet to make a formal offer despite talks over a new deal.