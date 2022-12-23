Derby County midfielder Jason Knight has hailed Rams star David McGoldrick as an incredible player and believes that it is evident why he has managed to play at the top level for so many years.

McGoldrick joined Derby County on a free transfer after spending last season with Sheffield United and has been a regular in the Rams’ forward line this season.

The 35-year-old attacker has scored nine goals and provided three assists in 22 appearances for Paul Warne’s team, including two league hat-tricks so far this season.

Knight is of the view that McGoldrick’s performances this season shows why the 35-year-old has managed to perform at the top level for so many years.

The Rams midfielder praised McGoldrick for his on and off the field attitude and hopes that the Irishman can continue his brilliant form for the rest of the season.

“He is incredible”, Knight told Derby County TV.

“I think everyone can see why he has played at the top level.

“Great guy off the pitch but incredible guy on the pitch.

“He got two hat tricks before Christmas.

“It is something you don’t see very often, so hopefully he can keep doing the business.”

McGoldrick, who scored his second hat-trick for the Rams against Forest Green Rovers last weekend, will be hoping to carry on his incredible form when Derby take on Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday.