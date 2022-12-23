Former Scotland international Andy Walker has insisted that Ben Davies needs to start more for Rangers in order to get a centre-back partnership going with Connor Goldson ahead of the Old Firm derby.

Rangers signed Davies from Liverpool last summer on a permanent deal and he was playing regularly under Giovanni van Bronckhorst before the Dutchman got sacked.

He has come on as a substitute in both of Michael Beale’s first two games as Rangers boss and Walker conceded that it was a surprise as the team badly need a dominant centre-back.

The former Scotland star is of the view Rangers lack a dominant centre-back in their defence and Goldson alone cannot sort out that problem.

He is expecting Davies to start against Ross County tonight as Rangers need to get the pairing of him and Goldson working before they take on Celtic in the Old Firm derby on 2nd January.

Walker said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I am still really surprised that Ben Davies doesn’t get a nod from the start.

“We heard a whisper that he was in the starting eleven at Pittodrie but he came on early in the game.

“I think for Rangers to improve they need a dominant centre-half.

“When they had [James] Sands and [John] Lundstram against Hibs, they were losing pretty much everything in the air so they need a dominant figure.

“Goldson is one you’d expect and given his fee, Davies would be another.

“I am assuming they will both play at Dingwall because they need to get that partnership for the game coming up against Celtic.

“That’s the experienced partnership that will possibly serve Rangers well.”

Rangers have looked shaky in the back in both of Beale’s first two games and need their defence to sort out their issues soon.