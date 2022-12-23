Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is not inclined to discuss his contractual situation at the moment, but insists he and the club will look for the right solution.

Conte’s contract with Tottenham expires at the end of the current season and all eyes are on whether he will sign an extension.

Despite the prospect of more money, Conte has yet to sign a new contract and it has left Tottenham fans afraid that the Italian will leave them next summer.

For his part, Conte is not in a mood to discuss contracts before a game – Tottenham play Brentford early next week – but stressed that he is happy in north London.

Conte also revealed that he talks every day with the club, but urged patience, explaining that in the six months still remaining on his contract, the club and him will arrive at the correct decision.

“I think I would like also in the future to not speak about this matter in the press conference because I think it is much more important the game we are going to play”, Conte said about the contract situation in a press conference ahead of the Brentford game.

“In this case Brentford but what I can tell you is I am really happy in the club, to work here and I have a really good relationship with the club.

“We talk every day and try to find in every situation the best solution but I think we have six months to stay together, to enjoy the situation and then we find, I repeat, the best solution.

“But I am really happy here.

“This is very, very important for me.”

It remains to be seen if Conte signs a new contract with Tottenham before the current one expires next summer.