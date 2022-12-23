Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna feels that Oxford United like to play positive football and believes that Karl Robinson’s team will try to impose their style on the Blues when they face each other on Boxing Day.

The Tractor Boys are looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Wycombe Wanderers last weekend.

And next on Boxing Day, Ipswich Town will host Karl Robinson’s Oxford United, who are on a ten match unbeaten streak.

McKenna pointed out that Oxford United have been very consistent throughout the season and he is certain Robinson will have a plan to tackle his side at Portman Road.

The Ipswich manager further added that Robinson’s side have been playing positive football and is of the opinion that Oxford will try to impose themselves on the Blues.

McKenna also stressed that his side will also look to counter Oxford’s game plan by imposing their own on Robinson’s side.

“They have been pretty consistent in terms of their base shape but Karl changes little things, as we all do for each opponent”, McKenna told Ipswich TV.

“I am sure they will have a plan for us but generally, they have been playing in a positive manner, so they will look to impose themselves and we will have to do the same.

“Again, hopefully it has a recipe for a good game.”

With 45 points from 22 games, the Tractor Boys are second in the league table, just two points behind league leaders Plymouth Argyle.