Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has expressed his frustration with Lucas Moura’s injury troubles this season and is unsure when he will return to the squad.

Lucas has not made a single start in the Premier League this season and has been struggling with a tendon problem.

The player admitted before the World Cup break that he was playing through pain and it seems that the problem has not been sorted out in the last few weeks.

The Brazilian is again unavailable ahead of Tottenham’s festive fixtures and Conte admitted that it is a real frustration that the player is struggling to find a solution to his problem.

The Tottenham boss conceded that it is annoying that he is not being able to use a good player because of a recurring injury problem and is not sure when he will be able to get back into the squad.

The Italian said in a press conference: “About Lucas Moura, we didn’t have him from the start of the season.

“And we are continuing to not have him.

“He has this problem, he is struggling a lot to find a solution.

“For sure it’s a difficult situation. Because I have a good player in my squad, but he’s never available.

“It’s like you don’t have him.

“It’s a pity because I repeat: we are talking about a good player, a good guy, but he is struggling a lot to solve this problem.

“I don’t know, I don’t know what in the future happens about him.”

Lucas has featured eleven times in all competitions and only two of their starts in the Champions League.