Leeds United have made an enquiry about defender Mason Holgate but they have competition for the Everton star, according to The Sun.

Injuries as well as the summer arrivals of James Tarkowski and Conor Coady have limited the opportunities of the 26-year-old Holgate this season.

After playing in Everton’s first four matches to start the Premier League season, Holgate has not made another appearance since in the league.

Starved of minutes, Holgate may be tempted by the opportunity to move way from Everton to get back on the pitch.

One avenue for that might be Leeds, as the Whites have enquired about the centre-back with Everton and could pursue him.

However, they are joined in their interest by French club Lyon, who expressed their admiration for Holgate.

Holgate has been known to play right-back, something which would hand Jesse Marsch extra defensive options.

It remains to be seen if the enquiry is followed up by an offer from Leeds for the Everton star, who has a contract until the summer of 2025 at Goodison Park.