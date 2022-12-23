Former Scotland star Andy Walker has insisted that managers simply love players such as Scott Arfield, who have a great attitude and are ready to make an impact from the bench when needed.

Arfield has been the toast of the town since he scored two goals in injury time to help Rangers to a dramatic 3-2 win over at Pittodrie on Tuesday night.

The midfielder has struggled to start games for Rangers this season but showed his value to the squad with his starring performance against Aberdeen earlier this week.

Walker stressed that it requires a great attitude to sit on the bench consistently and still be ready to help the team when needed.

He insisted that managers love players such as Arfield as they know that they can fall back on him when he needs him to come on from the bench and make a difference in games.

Walker said on the Go Radio Football Show: “He is another one who is a substitute with a great attitude.

“Scott Arfield comes on time and time again and always threatens to make a difference.

“They are the type of players managers must love, you turn to your bench and you know you can trust someone to come on and make a contribution.

“Arfield does that time and time again.”

Arfield will hope to get more game time from the start for Rangers over the course of the season, as the Gers try to hunt down Celtic.