Jurgen Klopp has insisted that injuries are the only reason that Danny Ings did not succeed at Liverpool when he was at the club.

Ings spent three years at Liverpool but made just 25 appearances for the Reds and scored just four goals for the club.

He eventually moved to Southampton in 2018 on an initial loan deal before the move was made permanent a year later.

His success at Southampton led Aston Villa to snap him up in the summer of 2021 and he has been a top performer for the Villans with five Premier League goals already this season in 14 appearances.

Klopp stressed that Ings is a top striker and injuries are the only reason why he never made it at Liverpool despite all his talent

He pointed out that the forward has proved his quality at Southampton and Aston Villa and Liverpool need to be careful about him when they take on the Villans on Boxing Day.

The Liverpool manager said in a press conference: “That Ingsy didn’t make it in the end here was because of injuries.

“A player his age needs to and wants to play.

“It was the only reason [he left].

“He showed that at Southampton and is showing that at Villa.”

“Ingsy is a real goal-getter and that makes him a dangerous opponent for everyone.”

Ings will look to haunt his previous employers when Liverpool travel to Villa Park on Monday.