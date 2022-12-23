Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has admitted that he is glad Allan Saint-Maximin talked to Marcus Thuram, but has refused to be drawn into speculation regarding the Borussia Monchengladbach star.

Thuram has impressed for both Borussia Monchengladbach and France recently, getting 13 goals this season for the German club and helping his nation make it to the final of the World Cup.

However, his contract with the Bundesliga side is finishing next summer and he is reported target for Newcastle, with Saint-Maximin having chatted with him and hoping he ends up on Tyneside.

Howe is pleased with Saint-Maximin for trying to sell a move to Newcastle and thinks that Thuram is a quality player, but refused to comment further.

“Ooh, well done, Maxi! He’s a top player”, Howe said in a press conference.

“But yes, no more than that.

“He’s one that I watched in the World Cup for sure but no more than that.”

The Newcastle boss also would love to find another player like Bruno Guimaraes in the coming January, the Brazilian star having arrived at St. James Park in this year’s winter window.

“We’d love another one like that – it was transformational for the team and the group”, Howe added on the prospect of finding another Guimaraes in the winter window.

“They’re difficult players to find but it’s our job to find them.”

Newcastle have faced a slew of injury problems this year in the striker position and Thuram may be one solution to beef up in that area and avoid issues in the future.