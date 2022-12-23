Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell is of the belief that Portsmouth are occupying a false position in the table, but nonetheless feels that his team can earn victory over them.

Due to recent dire form, Portsmouth are barely hanging on in the top ten in the League One table and are five points behind the playoff places.

Portsmouth had gone the first nine games of the league season unbeaten and were in the automatic promotion places, but the recent slump has put them in danger of being left behind by their promotion rivals.

Caldwell thinks that Portsmouth’s position in the table paints a false picture of their ability, but he believes his team can win against Pompey on Boxing Day.

The Exeter boss thinks his team have to capitalise on the subpar form of Portsmouth, which he is confident they can do in light of good performances against Peterborough United and Sheffield Wednesday recently, when they earned a win and a draw respectively.

“They’re a good team in a false position”, Caldwell said to Exeter’s official site ahead of the Portsmouth game.

“But it’s a game I believe we can win, against a team who are not in great from.

“So we have to capitalise on that and make SJP a difficult place to come to.

“That is on the supporters and the players.

“We have to show intent and be aggressive with and without the ball.

“We have already shown in games against Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough that we can compete against teams higher up in the league.”

Portsmouth face a quick turnaround from the Exeter game to the encounter against Ipswich Town and manager Danny Cowley will be hoping that his team gain some confidence by beating the Grecians before they take on the high-flying Tractor Boys.