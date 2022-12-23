Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to cut short Dane Scarlett’s loan stay at Portsmouth in the winter transfer window, according to the BBC.

The 18-year-old striker joined League One outfit on loan for the season in the last summer transfer window.

The forward has three goals in 19 League One appearances this season and has made 14 starts in the league in the ongoing campaign.

Portsmouth have been happy with the teenager’s performance, but Tottenham have the option to recall him in January.

But it has been claimed that it is unlikely to happen and Scarlett will spend the entire season at Portsmouth.

Tottenham are monitoring his performances and development at Fratton Park and are so far happy with what they have seen.

For the moment, they do not have any plans to cut short his loan and take him back to north London in the winter window.

It remains to be seen if something happens which forces a rethink, but for now Scarlett is staying at Fratton Park.

Scarlett will hope to score more goals in the latter half of the season and return to Tottenham a better player in the summer.