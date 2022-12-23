MK Dons sporting director Liam Sweeting believes that Mark Jackson is the right appointment for the club and emphasised his record at Leeds United as being key to picking him.

Jackson has departed his role on Jesse Marsch’s backroom staff at Elland Road in favour of taking the reins at League One strugglers MK Dons.

He was highly rated at Leeds and losing him will be a blow for the Premier League club, who will now have to replace him.

MK Dons sporting director Sweeting stressed that Jackson had a key role in developing a number of young players at Leeds, while he also played his part in helping the Whites to avoid being relegated last term.

Sweeting believes that it is the perfect time for Jackson to step into a senior managerial role and make an impact at MK Dons, as they look to pull away from trouble in League One.

“As well as a playing career to be proud of, Mark has achieved tremendous success at Leeds Utd, working across various age groups and playing a key role in the development of players such as Joe Gelhardt, Crysencio Summerville and Sam Greenwood”, Sweeting told MK Dons’ official site.

“This development success led to a move to the First Team in March 2022 where Mark assisted Jesse Marsch in retaining Leeds Utd’s Premier League status last season.

“We now feel he is ready to step into a Head Coach role and have the opportunity to implement his own beliefs and way of working.

“Mark has jumped at this opportunity which shows the type of mentality he has and that we require.

“I am excited to be working with him and our immediate attention turns to improving our situation and making an impact in the upcoming January transfer window.”

All eyes will be on whether Jackson goes back to Leeds to try to tempt any Whites stars to move to MK Dons when the window opens in a matter of days.