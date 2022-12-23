Tottenham Hotspur star Ivan Perisic is back in training after his World Cup exploits and Spurs have welcomed him back with enthusiasm.

Perisic helped the Croatia team get third place at the World Cup, playing almost every minute and contributing with three assists and one goal.

Tottenham’s season begins again early next week as they take on Brentford and they are getting their stars back from the World Cup for the clash.

Perisic is back from the World Cup and into Tottenham training, with Spurs taking to Twitter to post a video delightedly welcoming him back.

As Perisic makes his entrance he was greeted by shouts of his name, while he shook hands with fellow World Cup returnees Harry Kane and Eric Dier, among others.

Perisic has played in 21 matches for Tottenham this season so far and has got eight assists, while being deployed in a number of different positions in all three areas of the field.

Tottenham are fourth in the Premier League and through to the Champions League last 16 and Perisic will be hoping he can keep his World Cup form going for his club’s games.