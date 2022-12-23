Wolves have decided to make former interim first team boss Steve Davis their new player pathways manager, according to Express & Star.

Davis has worked in the Wolves academy since the summer of 2019 but this year was called up to take charge of the first team.

Upon the firing of Bruno Lage, Wolves struggled to find a permanent replacement for him and Davis was in caretaker charge of the team for more than a month.

Eventually, Julen Lopetegui, who had earlier refused Wolves, was appointed as the new manager of the Midlands club.

Now, Wolves have appointed Davis to be their player pathways manager, in a role that is being tried for the first time at Molineux.

Davis will be the link between the academy and the first team and help the club in regards to players making the transition to the senior team.

The appointment is seen as a reward for guiding Wolves when he was interim manager and helping them when they were struggling to appointment a permanent boss.

Davis was in charge of Wolves for eight matches, guiding them to two wins, and will be looking to help his side out in a different role now.