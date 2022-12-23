French top flight side Nice are looking at a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Rayan Ait-Nouri, who is prepared to quit the Premier League club.

The highly rated full-back has suffered from the managerial instability at Molineux and does not appear to be key to the plans of new Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui.

A return to Ligue 1 could be on the agenda for the defender, who cost Wolves €20m following a successful loan spell, and he has interest.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Nice have identified Ait-Nouri as a potential signing.

The defender is claimed to be ready to leave Wolves, where he has slipped out of favour, and a move to Nice could fit the bill.

Nice want to reinforce their options on the left hand side and stand ready to send Joe Bryan back to Fulham following a lacklustre loan spell.

It is unclear what form a swoop for Ait-Nouri would take and what Wolves will ask for in order to let him move on from Molineux.

Nice though are thought to have the finances needed to make the move a reality and Ait-Nouri could be heading back to Ligue 1 in the approaching January transfer window.