Former Rangers star Steven Thompson has lavished praise on young Adam Devine for his performance in his side’s 1-0 win over Ross County.

With Borna Barisic having been given time off following his World Cup efforts with Croatia, Devine is getting an extended run in the team under new manager Michael Beale.

The 19-year-old defender again started in Rangers’ 1-0 win over Ross County on Friday night and managed to put in an impressive performance.

Thompson was left pleased with what he saw of the teenage left-back despite him not having to do much defensive work at Dingwall during the game.

He was impressed with the way Devine put in the hard yards and was ready to receive balls in dangerous places while also putting in some impressive crosses with his weaker foot against Ross County.

The former Rangers star said on BBC Radio Scotland: “He was brilliant, he really was.

“He didn’t have too much defensively throughout the match, but he offered a real threat down the left-hand side.

“He was a really willing runner, the amount of times he received the all in really good areas and put in a number of decent crosses on his weaker side.

“I was impressed with his performance.”

It remains to be seen whether Devine manages to keep his place in the starting eleven when Barisic is ready and fit to play.