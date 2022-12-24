Besiktas coach Senol Gunes has still not given up on Dele Alli, despite bringing him off in just the 29th minute of a Turkish Cup game.

Alli is enduring a tough loan spell in Turkey and Besiktas’ latest match did nothing to improve his form.

The Everton loan star was substituted just before the half-an-hour mark in a Turkish Cup game this week against third tier side Sanliurfaspor.

Beisktas were down 2-0 when Alli was taken off, but after his substitution, went on to score four goals and win, with his replacement Gedson Fernandes notching an assist.

Alli’s withdrawal in the match was accompanied by whistles from the Besiktas supporters, who have been left disappointed with his lack of impact since he moved from Everton.

However, Gunes still has belief that Alli can come good for Besiktas, according to Turkish outlet En Son Haber.

Gunes still plans to keep the Everton midfielder in his squad, but if the downward trend continues, will think of parting ways with him.

The Black Eagles coach is continuing to back himself to get more out of Alli.

Alli has played nine times for Besiktas and scored two goals, with no assists, and he will be hoping for improvements in his performances.