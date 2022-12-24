La Liga giants Sevilla have made contact with Tottenham Hotspur to put themselves in the mix to sign winger Bryan Gil in the approaching January transfer window.

Tottenham bought Gil from Sevilla in the summer of 2021, but the 21-year-old has failed to make his mark at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium so far.

He was sent out on loan to Valencia during the second half of last season, managing to become a first-team regular for Los Che.

Gil was lined up to return to Spain in the summer, before the move was blocked late on, but he could again be heading home next month.

Sevilla have now opened talks with Tottenham to sign Gil, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.

Gil is expected to be open to the chance to join Sevilla as he is struggling for game time at Tottenham.

Given that Gil is a homegrown Sevilla player, the Spanish club are keener on him as it would allow them to accommodate one more player in the Europa League.

Gil has so far featured in 26 games for Tottenham making just one goal contribution, with adapting to the demands of English football proving to be difficult.