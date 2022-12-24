Former Rangers star Steven Thompson has insisted that Michael Beale will need time to get the Gers playing the way he wants his teams to perform.

Beale has won the first three games he has been in charge of Rangers but the performances have been far from convincing.

They recorded comeback wins over Hibernian and Aberdeen and while they kept a clean sheet at Ross County, the 1-0 win was not as convincing as the Rangers fans would have wanted on Friday night.

Thompson stressed that Beale was never going to come in and change things quickly as he has the same group of players who have been underperforming all season.

He insisted that the new Rangers boss will need time and some new players to implement his style of football but pointed out that no one can argue with the results he has achieved so far.

The former Rangers star said on BBC Radio Scotland: “He is not going to come in with a magic wand as it’s the same group of players.

“It will take him time, maybe he wants to get new players in for competition for places.

“It is just not going to happen overnight, it will take him a while to get Rangers playing the way he wants them to play.

“But you can’t argue with the start he made regardless of the performance levels as three wins are three wins.”

Rangers will take on Motherwell at Ibrox before they host Celtic in the Old Firm derby at home on 2nd January.