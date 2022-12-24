Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is confident that the Owls’ striking duo of Lee Gregory and Michael Smith will reach double figures this season.

The Owls are third in the League One table with 43 points from 22 matches and are on a 14-game undefeated streak.

But Moore’s forward players have been subject to criticism due to their lack of sharpness in front of the opposition goal.

Sheffield Wednesday’s striking duo, Gregory and Smith, have totalled eight goals in the league so far this season.

Moore admitted that he wants both of them to add to their goal totals and is confident that Gregory and Smith will both reach double figures by the end of the season.

The Sheffield Wednesday boss is of the view that if both strikers keep getting into areas where they offer a threat to the opposition, goals will undoubtedly follow.

“We’ve been using strikers as a twin strikeforce, as a combination, on their own”, Moore said at a press conference.

“In terms of Lee and Michael, we know goals have been shared out.

“But we want them to score goals, 100 per cent.

“I believe that both, in terms of where they are at, will get double figures this season.

“My message to them, and the other strikers, is keep getting into those areas.”

Sheffield Wednesday will take on 16th placed Fleetwood Town on Boxing Day and will be motivated to continue their unbeaten run against Scott Brown’s side.