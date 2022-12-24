Newcastle United loanee Ciaran Clark has revealed that he had faith in the Sheffield United squad’s ability to be up there and hence was interested in signing for them.

After six years at St James’ Park, the 33-year-old left Newcastle United, to move to the Championship side on loan for the 2022/23 season.

Clark’s choice has proven right, at least for the time being, with the Blades currently looking good to secure promotion to the top flight at the end of the campaign.

Revealing the reasons behind his joining Paul Heckingbottom’s team, Clark insisted that initial conversations with the manager helped ignite his interest in the move.

With the right mixture of experience and youth, Clark felt that the Sheffield United squad have what it takes to be up there.

“At the start of the season I had conversations with the manager and I was really interested”, Clark said at a press conference.

“I really believed the squad had what it took to be up there.

“It’s a right squad with competition for places.

“We have a good mix of experience and youth.”

Clark’s stint at Bramall Lane has been hampered by injury with the player managing to feature in just six Championship games so far.