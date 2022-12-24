Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton believes that if the Gas can beat Wycombe Wanderers on Boxing Day then they will be on many people’s lips when the promotion conversation in League One is had.

The Pirates have been in impressive form of late and will take confidence from the fact that they have just managed to beat Charlton Athletic 2-1 in their last match.

Now they have Wycombe Wanderers in front of them, a side that are just two points adrift of a place in the top six of the League One table and tipped by some to go up.

Barton, therefore, is giving extra attention to the match against Gareth Ainsworth’s side, against whom a win, he feels, would put Bristol Rovers in the conversation for promotion.

Picking out Wycombe’s defensive solidarity as a key factor, Barton was quoted as saying by the Bristol Post: “We know they’re well-drilled defensively.

“For us, it’s a huge opportunity to take another scalp of a side that would be expected to be promoted.

“We go there with everything to gain.

“If we go there and win the game people have to start putting us in the conversation for promotion.”

Bristol Rovers are currently placed ninth in the League One table with 31 points from 22 games, trailing sixth-placed Derby County by three points having played a game more.