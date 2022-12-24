Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo has congratulated Mark Jackson on landing his first full-time manager’s role with League One side MK Dons and is hoping he can succeed.

The Leeds United first-team coach left his post at Elland Road on Friday to take over from Liam Manning at Stadium MK.

Dorigo, who played for Leeds between 1991 and 1997, is delighted to see Jackson becoming the permanent manager and has wished him luck in his new role.

Dorigo also took time to express his hope of seeing the League One strugglers find success under Jackson and in the process climb up the table.

“All the best Mark Jackson”, Dorigo wrote on Twitter.

“Congrats on the MK Dons job, look forward to seeing your new boys climb the League One table.

“Good luck mate.”

Jackson played for Leeds as a player early in his career and started his coaching career at the club, rising up through the youth ranks to eventually work with the first team.

It now remains to be seen whether Jackson comes looking for players at his former club when the transfer window opens in January.

MK Dons are currently battling relegation and are three points off safety.