Liverpool and Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong will assess his situation and take a decision on his future at Barcelona next summer.

De Jong was heavily courted by Manchester United in the previous transfer window, but he decided to stay put at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona were prepared to sell him and even had a deal in place with the Red Devils, but De Jong refused to leave and continued in Catalonia.

The Catalan giants wanted him to accept a reduced contract but it has been claimed that they will no longer pressure De Jong to sign a new deal on less wages.

However, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, the midfielder has not forgotten the treatment he received from Barcelona last summer.

The Dutchman was left unhappy by the way Barcelona more or less tried to force him out of the club.

He is not prepared to listen to offers for now but will assess his situation at Barcelona next summer.

The relationship between Barcelona and his agent has not recovered and he could still leave at the end of the season.

The Catalan giants are no longer planning to sell him but De Jong will consider his future plans again in the summer.

Manchester United are still interested in the midfielder, while Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who are looking at a midfield rebuild, are credited to be alive to De Jong’s situation.