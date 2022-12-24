Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray is of the opinion that Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo is in a better position than last season and revealed that he has received no indication of the Red Devils wanting to recall him in January.

The 20-year-old spent the latter half of last season on loan at Rangers, where he failed to impress with his performances.

This season, Amad signed a season-long loan with Sunderland and his performances for the Black Cats have turned some heads.

It has been speculated that Manchester United might recall the right winger in January, but Mowbray has stated that he has received no news regarding Amad’s winter return.

The Sunderland manager believes Manchester United must be pleased with the winger’s progress and pointed out that Amad is performing much better in his current loan spell.

“I’m pretty sure that’s not even something that’s been questioned – I’d imagine they’d be very happy with him”, Mowbray was quoted as saying by the Sunderland Echo.

“From where he was at the end of his last loan, it’s a much better position for him and his football club.

“I think it’s better that he stays, enjoys his football, plays with a smile on his face and hopefully continues to keep scoring goals and making chances for us.

“Look, I’ve not heard that from Erik Ten Hag or Manchester United, I’m just assuming that.

“I’ve not been given any indication from anyone that it’s something they might be considering.”

Amad has scored five times while assisting once in his last eight league fixtures for Sunderland and Mowbray will be hoping he remains well into the new year.