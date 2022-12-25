Randal Kolo Muani, who is interesting Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, was offered to Bayern Munich before the World Cup began and contact with the Bavarians is continuing.

Bayern Munich are in the market for a new number nine after losing prolific striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona in the summer.

Spurs forward Harry Kane, whose current contract expires in the summer of 2024, is being linked with a move to Munich, but it has been suggested the Germans are pessimistic they can land him.

Tottenham are keen on Kolo Muani, while Liverpool, who may also be in the market for another striker, are also interested, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers.

However, Bayern Munich could present serious competition as, according to German broadcaster Sport 1, they were offered Kolo Muani before the World Cup.

Contact between the player’s camp and Bayern Munich has continued, but Kolo Muani’s plans are still to remain at Eintracht Frankfurt for the 2023/24 season.

It is unclear whether a concrete offer from a big club could change that view.

Kolo Muani was called up to the France World Cup squad in place of the injured Christopher Nkunku, making three appearances, while recording a goal and an assist.

The 24-year-old joined Eintracht Frankfurt this summer on a free transfer after his contract at Nantes expired.

Kolo Muani has 23 appearances in all competitions for Oliver Glasner’s side to his name so far this season, scoring eight goals and laying on eleven assists.