Celtic are poised to snap up Japanese defensive midfielder Tomoki Iwata on an initial loan deal, with the player already having been granted a UK work permit, it has been claimed in Japan.

Bhoys boss Ange Postecoglou knows the Japanese market well due to his spell managing Yokohama F Marinos and has raided Japan for new signings since taking charge at Parkhead.

He is now poised to again dip into the Japanese talent well and Celtic are set to sign 25-year-old midfielder Iwata from the Australian’s former club, Yokohama F Marinos.

According to Yahoo Japan, Iwata will join Celtic on a loan basis, with the Scottish champions having an option to sign him permanently for a fee of $1m.

It is claimed that the Japan international has already been granted a UK work permit ahead of his move to Celtic.

Celtic will put Iwata through his medical paces and then the player will put pen to paper to his loan contract.

While Iwata is considered to be a defensive midfielder by trade, he is also able to operate as a centre-back and full-back, which will hand Postecoglou further options.

The Japanese will be looking to quickly adapt to life in Scotland and impress Postecoglou, as he eyes Celtic triggering the purchase option in his loan.

Iwata will become the fifth Japanese player on the books at Celtic.