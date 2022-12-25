PSV Eindhoven legend Rene van de Kerkhof has told Newcastle United and Manchester United target Cody Gakpo to rule out leaving the Dutch club in the January transfer window.

Gakpo has been in impressive form for both his club and country this year and shone brightly at the World Cup in Qatar as part of the Netherlands side.

The winger is hot property, with Newcastle having him on their wish list of future signings, while Manchester United have retained their interest from the summer.

PSV Eindhoven are claimed to want around €50m to sell, but Van de Kerkhof has told Gakpo he should not be entertaining the idea of a January move.

The club legend insists the winger owes it to PSV to stay and lead the club to the Eredivisie title, which would secure Champions League football.

“First he has to deliver the title to PSV and Champions League football”, Van de Kerkhof said on his Omroep Brabant podcast.

“That also generates millions extra.

“Then let him choose a new club sitting on his easy chair.”

It is unclear if Gakpo will push to leave PSV Eindhoven in the January transfer window, which opens in a matter of days.

PSV Eindhoven currently sit third in the Eredivisie table, three points off league leaders Feyenoord.