Former Rangers star Andy Firth has insisted that Allan McGregor is the best professional he has ever worked with and stressed that even at his age he retains the same zeal and enthusiasm in training.

Firth spent close to three years at Ibrox as the third-choice goalkeeper before leaving for Connah’s Quay in Wales last summer after he was released.

He played just once for the club, but trained regularly with the first team and especially veteran custodian McGregor.

Firth observed the veteran goalkeeper closely and feels that he is the best professional he has ever played with given the hard yards he still puts in.

He stressed that McGregor still trains like he is playing a game and has continued to remain a very vocal and enthusiastic figure while training with the squad.

Firth told The Athletic: “He’s the best pro I’ve seen anywhere I’ve been.

“He is in at about 6 am doing his strappings, stretches and rubs, and he trains like an animal for an old man.

“He’s the best ‘keeper I’ve worked with by a million miles.

“I heard stories about how Edwin van der Sar towards the end at Man United would train for a few minutes and then go in as everything was in his head, but with Greegsy he still has to dive to the top bin 80 times a week like a kid.

“You get used to Greegsy’s shouts but he still comes out with mad ones every now and then.

“When someone crosses and we’ve got a goal kick he will lose his head for 15 seconds like the world has ended.”

The 40-year-old McGregor has featured 466 times over two spells for Rangers and has a contract until the end of the season.