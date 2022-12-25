Portsmouth CEO Andy Cullen has revealed that Pompey are continuing discussions to extend the contract of West Brom and Birmingham City target Jay Mingi and feels there is no pressure on either side at the moment.

The West Ham academy graduate has impressed with his performances in a Portsmouth shirt this season and has established himself as a first-team regular under Danny Cowley.

His contract with the Pompey runs until the summer of next year, with a number of Championship clubs showing interest in securing his services.

Both West Brom and Birmingham City are keeping close tabs on Mingi, but Portsmouth are not panicking.

They are not sitting idly and have already started discussions to extend the player’s contract beyond the end of the season, according to Cullen.

“Jay’s at a level now where you start to look at the next stage for that player in terms of his contract”, Cullen said in an interview with The News.

“It’s different for a more experienced pro, who is on a salary that reflects their value.

“Jay falls into that young category of player.

“You’ll be looking at what you want to do next with him – and what the player himself wants to do in terms of his career.”

Cullen believes that Mingi understands the value of what he has at Portsmouth in improving him as a player and pushing him forward.

“He’s getting game time and is developing with each appearance.

“If you speak to Jay, he will acknowledge it’s all part of his development programme and the top-class coaching he gets.

“Discussions are ongoing, as with any contract negotiation, particularly when there’s no pressure on either side.

“They can sometimes become a little protracted, but I would hope we can reach a conclusion pretty soon.”

Portsmouth could find themselves under pressure when it comes to keeping hold of Mingi, especially if Birmingham or West Brom make concrete approaches.