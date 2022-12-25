Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has warned his Blades squad that situations which will not be to their benefit will happen this season and as a result they must pick up results now, while in form.

Heckingbottom’s side picked up a 2-1 win against Wigan Athletic on Monday with the help of strikes from Joe Egan and Billy Sharp.

And with three points registered against the Latics, Sheffield United are in second place in the league table with a five-point lead over third-placed Blackburn Rovers.

However, the Sheffield United boss has cautioned his side not to lose their focus and reminded them that situations can change quickly in football, something they can be sure will happen.

Heckingbottom believes that his team must accumulate as many points as possible over the coming games in order to be in the running for automatic promotion and he emphasised the importance of maintaining momentum.

“I believe the more points that we pick up now, the better chance and position we will be in at the end of the season and that is to be competing”, Heckingbottom was quoted as saying by Yorkshire Live.

“That’s not me saying automatic promotion; it is to get us within a shout.

“We know how quickly things can change whether that’s things out of our hands, a loss of form from us or somebody else hitting an unbelievable run.

“It can happen and it will happen so we have to guard against all of those things and make sure we keep ticking along.”

Sheffield United have picked up 19 points from their last eight games and next they will take on Coventry City on Boxing Day.