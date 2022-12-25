Tottenham Hotspur talent Alfie Devine has conceded that his initial time at the club was tough given the circumstances in which he moved to Spurs from Wigan.

Spurs snapped up the young midfielder from Wigan in 2020 and he scored on his debut in an FA Cup game against non-league side Marine last year.

He has been a regular for Spurs Under-18s and Under-23s and represented England at Under-19 level.

However, Devine admitted that the initial phase following his move to Spurs was nothing short of challenging.

He conceded that initially, he was reluctant to leave Wigan for Spurs given the fact that he did not want to move so far away from his family who live in the north of England.

Devine stressed that it was hard following the move as he rarely met his family during the first year, but he eventually got used to his team-mates and his new surroundings.

“It was tough”, Devine told The Athletic.

“There was a period of four weeks when I knew there was interest from Tottenham and other clubs.

“I was a bit put off by the fact I didn’t want to move far away from my family.

“I spoke to my dad and he said you can’t turn down Tottenham.

“Once I made the decision, the first few weeks and into the first year, COVID-19 times, it was hard.

“I saw my family three times that year.

“Once I got used to my teammates and started doing things with them it was easier.”

Devine has been waiting to play another first-team game for Spurs since making his debut in the FA Cup and will be hoping Antonio Conte gives him an opportunity soon.