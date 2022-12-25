Jurgen Klopp has called Napoli star Eljif Elmas and told him he wants to see him move to Liverpool, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Midfielder Elmas has been on the books at Italian giants Napoli since moving to the club from Turkish outfit Fenerbahce in 2019.

The 23-year-old North Macedonia international has regularly been linked with a move to the Premier League, but he is currently playing a role in Napoli’s Serie A title push.

Now Klopp is keen to take him to Liverpool and, according to Turkish journalist Ahmet Ercanlar, has called Elmas to tell him.

If Elmas does move to Liverpool then Fenerbahce would be entitled to a portion of the transfer fee.

Klopp got an up close look at the midfielder in the Champions League group stage this season, with Elmas playing in both Napoli’s encounters with the Reds.

Elmas has struggled to hold down a regular spot in the Napoli side so far this term and Liverpool could test the Italians resolve to keep him.

The midfielder, who is under contract at Napoli until 2025, has made almost 150 appearances for Napoli.

He has grabbed three goals this term, netting against Lecce, Atalanta and Udinese.