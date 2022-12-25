New Everton signing Amadou Onana feels that Frank Lampard is probably the best manager for him to learn from given that the 44-year-old played in the same position as him.

Since arriving from Ligue 1 in the summer, Onana has managed to secure his place in Lampard’s starting eleven in the Premier League.

He has 14 league appearances under his belt already and is benefitting from his association with the former Chelsea player and manager.

Onana insists that his Everton manager Lampard is a humble man, who loves to build relationships with his players.

The Belgium international believes that as Lampard was a legendary midfielder during his playing days, he is the best coach to learn from.

“It’s been amazing”, Onana was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

“He is maybe the best coach for me to learn from.

“He has played that position and, you know, what a legend – but a humble guy, too, who likes to build and create a relationship with his players.

“That is the type of coach I like.”

Onana was wanted by several sides in the summer, but had his heart set on a switch to Goodison Park and his early impressions of the club do not suggest he made the wrong choice.

“[At Everton] I feel good because I just settled.

“Everybody here helped me to settle as fast as possible.

“My first months here have been great.

“The performances right now of the team aren’t that great but we will try to make it better.

“But the atmosphere – everything just fits to me.”

Onana was part of the Belgium squad that were knocked out from the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar.

He will now be looking to help Everton to climb up the Premier League standings.